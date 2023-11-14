Fans Think Kate Beckinsale's Dress at Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Party Was a Nod to Either 'Titanic' or 'The Aviator'!

Kate Beckinsale was photographed at Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday party in an outfit that has everyone talking!

The 50-year-old actress – who was seen holding hands with her friend, costume designer Gabriella Morpeth – was dressed in a gown from The Blonds that seemingly referenced one of Leonardo‘s famed films!

The front of the dress had a huge, sapphire stone on the front, reminiscent of The Heart of the Ocean from 1997′s Titanic. The necklace is a prominent part of the film. It’s a gift to Kate Winslet‘s Rose, and is part of the drawing Leo‘s Jack paints of her in the nude.

The premise of the film also revolves around the necklace, as searchers are scavenging the bottom of the ocean floor at the Titanic’s wreck site to try and find the jewel…while all along, Rose still had it in her possession.

One note: Kate‘s dress features a square cut stone, while the Heart of the Ocean was heart shaped. This has led some fans to think the stone in question is actually a reference to Kate B. and Leo‘s 2004 film The Aviator. In the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character, Howard Hughes, gives Kate‘s character, Ava Gardner, a similar sapphire.

