Fantasia Barrino Talks Surviving Overdose, Reveals What a Nurse Told Her in the Hospital That Kept Her Going

Fantasia Barrino is opening up about her 2010 overdose in a new cover story.

The 39-year-old The Color Purple star woke up in a hospital in August 2010 after overdosing following a series of events that led to her wanting “the noise to stop.”

She was supporting her family financially, was getting sued by her father for how he was portrayed in her memoir and her house was in foreclosure, and it became a lot to be dealing with.

However, when she was in the hospital, she had a guiding light in the form of a nurse, who helped her to realize she never wanted to be in that position again.

The nurse brought Fantasia a stack of magazines that had her face all over them and said, “You see that young lady? She’s strong. She’s a blessing. Don’t you come back in here no more. You fight.”

“I left that hospital and said, ‘I’ll never do that again, because I have purpose,’” Fantasia told Variety. “I’m going to speak into every young person’s life and tell them, ‘Don’t you dare give up.’”

Now, Fantasia is determined to never get to that place again and to rise above.

“I don’t care if it gets ugly again,” she says about her future. “I don’t care if there’s storms. I realized I have the spirit of an eagle. They fly over storms.”

