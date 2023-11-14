Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 7:41 pm

Giants' Rookie Quarterback Tommy DeVito Talks Living With His Parents, Reveals Why He Moved Back Home

Giants' Rookie Quarterback Tommy DeVito Talks Living With His Parents, Reveals Why He Moved Back Home

Tommy DeVito is opening up about living with his parents!

The 25-year-old quarterback is fresh out of playing college ball last year and is currently the starting quarterback for his hometown team, New York Giants.

Tommy has been hitting the field as starter this season after both Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor are out for injuries.

In a recent interview, it was revealed that Tommy lives at home with his parents in his childhood home in New Jersey, which is very close to where the Giants practice and play home games.

Find out why he decided to move back home…

While he’s still a rookie in the NFL, the footballer decided to move back home as it is both helpful and more convenient.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he told ESPN. “Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” Tommy added. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

His teammate Justin Pugh even said it was smart of him to do that!

“That is the greatest. You know what, smart!” he shared. “Saving his money. Genius! That’s the one thing I’d say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you’re up on time, no distractions, unbelievable.”

RELATED: NFL’s Top-Paid Players for 2023 Revealed: Justin Herbert Hits #1, Aaron Rodgers Took Pay Cut
Just Jared on Facebook
tommy devito talks living with his parents 01
tommy devito talks living with his parents 02
tommy devito talks living with his parents 03
tommy devito talks living with his parents 04
tommy devito talks living with his parents 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Tommy DeVito

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images