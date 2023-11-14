Giants' Rookie Quarterback Tommy DeVito Talks Living With His Parents, Reveals Why He Moved Back Home

Tommy DeVito is opening up about living with his parents!

The 25-year-old quarterback is fresh out of playing college ball last year and is currently the starting quarterback for his hometown team, New York Giants.

Tommy has been hitting the field as starter this season after both Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor are out for injuries.

In a recent interview, it was revealed that Tommy lives at home with his parents in his childhood home in New Jersey, which is very close to where the Giants practice and play home games.

Find out why he decided to move back home…

While he’s still a rookie in the NFL, the footballer decided to move back home as it is both helpful and more convenient.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” he told ESPN. “Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” Tommy added. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

His teammate Justin Pugh even said it was smart of him to do that!

“That is the greatest. You know what, smart!” he shared. “Saving his money. Genius! That’s the one thing I’d say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you’re up on time, no distractions, unbelievable.”

