Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell is stripping off all his clothes and revealing his bare behind on the cover of Men’s Health‘s December 2023 issue.

The 35-year-old actor is in promo mode for his new movie, Anyone But You, his new rom-com where he plays opposite Sydney Sweeney.

Glen did an interview to go along with the shirtless shots, and we have the highlights below.

On the steamy pics with Sydney on set, which caused a stir that they might be involved: “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.” The writer of the piece also said when the word “affair” was mentioned, Glen corrected and said “the alleged affair.”

**If you don’t know, in the weeks that followed filming, there were lots of rumors swirling around social media that Sydney and Glen were a new item after they looked flirty in during filming. However, it was discovered that those were simply rumors: Sydney is still engaged, though Glen and his girlfriend did split up.

On dating while famous: “If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction, and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, Oh. . .”

On how his career could be an obstacle to find a romantic partner: “I think that’s the thing that has been on my mind the most recently. When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with.”

On how Tom Cruise helped him get into character for Top Gun: “We would watch movies and talk about certain actors… He was like, You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes.”

The December issue of Men’s Health hits newsstands on November 21.