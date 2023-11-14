'Hunger Games' Actor Tom Blyth Walks Red Carpet in a Tank Top at 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' L.A. Premiere!

Tom Blyth is putting his physique on display at the L.A. premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!

The 28-year-old actor, who plays a young Coriolanus Snow in the upcoming movie, walked the red carpet in a tank top at the premiere on Monday night (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Tom might not be a household name right now, but his star will be on the rise after fans get to watch his performance in this movie.

You might recognize him from playing the title role in the MGM+ series Billy the Kid and his supporting role as Archie Baldwin in the HBO series The Gilded Age.

Make sure to check out photos of the full cast at the premiere too!