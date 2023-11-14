Issa Rae Reveals the Dumbest Thing She Did in Her 20s, Her Red Carpet Regret & 'SNL' Sketch She Skipped

Issa Rae is opening up about her life!

The 38-year-old star appears in Cosmopolitan‘s new video series.

During the episode, Issa takes cheap shots at herself and other celebs while downing cheap whisky, gin, and more.

On which compliment meant more—President Barack Obama saying he loved her work, or Beyoncé telling her she was beautiful:

“Very easy. Beyoncé sayin’ I’m beautiful. I’m sorry. Like, thank you Mr. President. He said he loved the soundtrack at the time—that was a collaborative effort. Beyoncé was looking at my face. And she hugged me and touched me, and it was all about me. And Beyoncé is kinda my President.”

On the dumbest thing she did in her 20s:

“There are infinite things, but the dumbest? Oh! I lied to this guy about being from Atlanta…to not see him again, to not talk to him. So I put on this accent. It was so bad. Then he ended up seeing me walking out of Kaiser with my mom, clearly living in LA, and [he] was just like, ‘you f-in’ liar,’ and my mom witnessed all of that and I had no coverage for it. Just generally lying.”

On the red carpet look she regrets most:

“I have it off the top of my head. My glam team is in the room, and I will shade them all. It was top-down a miss. I went to the ESPYs. It was like an upside-down trash bag dress. The hair was not right. I just look like I was at the wrong place. And you know sometimes people write an article about you, and they’ll use a random picture and sometimes they choose that, and I’m like, ‘Why? There’s so much! And you chose this!’ So yeah, I hate it.”

On the celebrities she thinks are more awkward than she is, and why:

“There is no controversy in saying Michael Cera…and Kate McKinnon. I’ll throw ‘em all under the bus. They’re endearingly awkward. But Kate, just know that if you see her, she doesn’t want to be there. It’s relatable.”

On asking to sit out of an SNL sketch during her turn as host:

“There is a skit that I pulled myself out of, that I was just like, ‘This is not my humor.’ They still did it….you’ll have to watch the episode. It was just a little too flyover state humor to me. And I’ll leave it at that.”

On Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl vodka:

“Skinnygirl I used to be obsessed with in my 20s. I thought I found the secret. And then I had it, like, a couple years ago, and it is trash. It is poison. But I respect her hustle.”

