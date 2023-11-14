Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 6:32 pm

Jana Kramer Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child & First with Fiance Allan Russell

Jana Kramer has officially welcomed her third child into the world!

The 39-year-old country singer and Whine Down podcast host just gave birth to a baby boy with her fiance Allan Russell.

Jana gave birth to the little one on Monday (November 13). He was born at 7:50am and weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. at birth.

The couple has already revealed his name and the meaning!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together,” Jana told People.

She added, “The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them.”

Jana shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Just a couple weeks ago, she responded to rumors that she’s faking her pregnancy.
Photos: Getty
