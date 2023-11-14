Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Filmed 'Wicked' Scenes Alone When SAG-AFTRA Strike Began

Jonathan Bailey is opening up about the Wicked movies and an interesting thing that happened when the SAG-AFTRA strike began earlier this year.

As you’ve probably heard already, there were only 10 days of filming remaining on the Wicked movies when the strike began and the cast will have to return to set to finish the films.

Jonathan, who plays Fiyero, was required to continue filming when the strike began though.

“I was the only actor who was on an equity contract, so I had these four days where I came up and, you know, acted with people in wigs who were pretending to be…” Jonathan said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Jonathan visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday (November 13) to tape the interview.

He added, “I’m so glad [I have more to shoot] because it’s just been the most extraordinary year and yeah. The girls, you know, Ari and Cynthia and everyone is gonna be extraordinary.”

