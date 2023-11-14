Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ring in the Holiday Season with The Grove Christmas Tree Lighting!

Top Stories
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are ready for the holidays!

The longtime couple rang in the season while performing at the Christmas at The Grove tree lighting celebration on Monday night (November 13) in Los Angeles.

Kat and David performed music from their holiday album Christmas Songs, right after signing copies of the CD at the Barnes & Noble location at The Grove.

While on the red carpet, the couple opened up about holiday plans.

Kat told Extra that they’ll be spending Thanksgiving in New York City as they’re performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She also said they’re going on a family outing to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, to David‘s surprise!

“That’s a big tradition!” she said.
