Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 11:17 pm

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Make Red Carpet Appearance at 'Saltburn' Premiere

Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Make Red Carpet Appearance at 'Saltburn' Premiere

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are making a very rare red carpet appearance together!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the premiere of Saltburn held on Tuesday evening (November 14) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For the event, Margot, 33, wore a dark brown dress with a sheer corset while Tom, 33, wore a tan blazer with black pants.

Keep reading to find out more…

Margot and Tom are producing the movie through their LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

Margot and Tom were joined on the red carpet by fellow producer Josey McNamara.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn hits theaters on Nov. 17 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 01
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 02
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 03
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 04
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 05
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 06
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 07
margot robbie tom ackerley saltburn premiere in la 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Saltburn, Tom Ackerley

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images