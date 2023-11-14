Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Make Red Carpet Appearance at 'Saltburn' Premiere

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are making a very rare red carpet appearance together!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the premiere of Saltburn held on Tuesday evening (November 14) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For the event, Margot, 33, wore a dark brown dress with a sheer corset while Tom, 33, wore a tan blazer with black pants.

Keep reading to find out more…

Margot and Tom are producing the movie through their LuckyChap Entertainment production company.

Margot and Tom were joined on the red carpet by fellow producer Josey McNamara.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

Saltburn hits theaters on Nov. 17 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley at the premiere…