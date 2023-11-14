Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023

Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Coordinate Outfits for 'Fellow Travelers' Screening in NYC

Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Coordinate Outfits for 'Fellow Travelers' Screening in NYC

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey are stepping out to promote their new Showtime series.

The 46-year-old White Collar actor and the 35-year-old Bridgerton actor posed photos as they arrived a special screening of their limited series Fellow Travelers on Tuesday (November 14) held at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

For the screening, Matt looked sharp in a brown suit while Jonathan wore a brown and black cardigan over a brown polo shirt paired with black pants.

The political thriller centers on Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim McLaughlin (Bailey), who fall in love, as well as Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy (Allison Williams) and Frankie (Noah J Ricketts), and it takes us on a journey through four decades of their relationships.

In a recent interview, the Fellow Travelers director dished on filming THAT steamy scene from the series premiere.

In another recent interview, Jonathan shared an update on the Wicked movies!

You can watch Fellow Travelers on Showtime and Paramount+.

FYI: Matt is wearing a Canali suit, To Boot New York shoes, and OMEGA watch.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
