'NCIS: Sydney' - 6 Stars Revealed for New Franchise Spinoff!

NCIS: Sydney is premiering tonight (November 14)!

The NCIS spinoff series will center on a new team of NCIS Agents teaming up with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Rick Maier, who is Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s Head of Drama, opened up about the series, saying via Deadline, that it’s “one of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies. NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year.”

Head inside to meet the brand new cast of NCIS: Sydney…