Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families &amp; the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 10:49 am

'NCIS: Sydney' - 6 Stars Revealed for New Franchise Spinoff!

Continue Here »

'NCIS: Sydney' - 6 Stars Revealed for New Franchise Spinoff!

NCIS: Sydney is premiering tonight (November 14)!

The NCIS spinoff series will center on a new team of NCIS Agents teaming up with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Rick Maier, who is Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s Head of Drama, opened up about the series, saying via Deadline, that it’s “one of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies. NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year.”

Head inside to meet the brand new cast of NCIS: Sydney…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: CBS, NCIS, NCIS Sydney, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images