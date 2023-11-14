Quote About King Charles' 'Absolute Nightmare' 70th Birthday Photo Shoot Resurfaces on 75th Birthday

In November 2018, a series of family portraits were taken for King Charles (who, at the time, was still a Prince) in honor of his 70th birthday.

The photos feature Queen Camilla, Prince William with wife Princess Catherine and Prince Harry with wife Duchess Meghan Markle.

Will and Kate‘s three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (who were 5, 3, and 6 months at the time) – were also featured.

You can see the portraits here.

Now, a story about the portraits and what happened amid the photo shoot is getting newfound attention, five years later as it’s the King’s 75th birthday.

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan,” they wrote: “The boys can be hot and cold with their father’ disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles‘ 70th birthday, which they called ‘an absolute nightmare’. Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available, the source said.”

The writers then explained where some of their troubles might come from. “The brothers sometimes had to vie for additional funds for projects from their father. They actually genuinely have to debate who gets what amount from their father to fund their projects. While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons,” they wrote.

