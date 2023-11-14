Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Dish on Their 'Hunger Games' Prequel On-Set Romance

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are opening up about working on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as a couple!

The pair of actors previously featured in Steven Spielberg‘s 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story, with Rachel starring as Maria and Josh playing Chino.

In the Hunger Games prequel movie, they co-star again, as Rachel portrays Lucy Gray Baird and Josh takes on the role of Sejanus Plinth.

At the Hollywood premiere of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Monday (November 13), Rachel described what it meant to co-star with Josh in the film.

“It is the greatest experience to go to work and have a familiar face that feels like home,” she told ET, “and Josh is my home, so it was really, really lovely.”

While getting ready for Monday’s premiere, Josh spoke to the outlet about getting to work with his significant other on set for a second time.

“I feel really lucky that I’ve gotten to do these two movies and to do it with such an incredible person like her,” he said. “It just feels like we’re both living the dream! We get to do it together… [and I] feel really thankful.”

