Tue, 14 November 2023 at 1:37 am

'The White Lotus' Casting Details for Season 3 Revealed, Production Start Date Is Very Soon

The White Lotus is preparing for its third season with a brand new setting and cast, roughly a year after season 2 aired on HBO and Max!

So far, we know that The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand and that Natasha Rothwell is the sole cast member from previous seasons confirmed to return.

Last week, creator Mike White teased a “supersized” season 3, and now, more details have come to light.

Keep reading to find out the latest production update…

According to Deadline, The White Lotus is currently casting 13 roles, nine of which will be series regulars.

The outlet also revealed that in terms of age, they range between 18 and 80s. A patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi are reportedly among the roles being cast.

Following Mike‘s revelation that The White Lotus season 3 will aim to begin shooting at the beginning of 2024, Deadline clarified that filming is tentatively scheduled to start in early February in Thailand.

Here’s everything we know about The White Lotus season 3!
