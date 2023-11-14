'Young Sheldon' to End After Upcoming 7th Season, Episode Count Revealed

CBS has announced that Young Sheldon is coming to an end in 2024.

The upcoming seventh season will be the show’s final season, the network revealed on Thursday (November 14).

Young Sheldon is a prequel to the smash hit series The Big Bang Theory and THR notes another off-shoot of the popular show is currently in the works for streaming service Max.

CBS has announced that Young Sheldon‘s final season will premiere on February 15, 2024 and will end on May 16, 2024. The number of episodes has also been revealed already.

The final season will consist of 14 episodes, including a one-hour season finale.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

CBS has revealed the 2024 television schedule with premiere dates for all of its popular shows.