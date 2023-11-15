Aaron Rodgers Responds to Those Thinking He Faked His Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers is responding to those who think he might be faking his injury based on his unbelievably fast healing speed.

If you don’t know, on September 11, 2023, during his first offensive drive in the opening Monday Night Football of the NFL season, Aaron ruptured his Achilles tendon. He had surgery 2 days later. Normally, this kind of injury would render a player out for the entirety of the season. However, Aaron claims he could be playing again soon.

Now, he’s responding to those who think he’s been faking his injury.

“It was ruptured,” the 39-year-old quarterback said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (November 14). “It was fixed by the best doctor in the land, and my entire focus from September 13 has been rehab and getting back on the field.”

He continued, “Let me just shoot you straight. There’s not a lot of people that have the unique situation that I was in. I got hurt first drive of the season. Don’t want to retire, I want to come back. I have the best doctors in the country. My full-time job is rehab. My mindset from the morning after the injury, before I even got surgery, was I’m going to try to do something that nobody has done before. So I poured my entire energy and research into this.”

So there you have it!