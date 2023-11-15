'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Exits Film, Will Still Helm 2 Other Marvel Projects

Marvel‘s upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has just lost it’s director!

Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton has exited the next Avengers film, THR reports, which will be part of the MCU’s Phase 6.

The next Avengers film is slated for a May 1, 2026 release.

It’s being reported that Destin has left Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in order to put more focus on his two other MCU projects – the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel and the planned series Wonder Man, which he will direct and executive produce both.

Wonder Man is reportedly set to resume filming in the coming weeks, after being shut down by the strikes.

If you didn’t know, there are set to be two Avengers films in the upcoming Phase 6 for the MCU, which at last we knew, were to be back to back, but with all of the changes happening, that could change.

