Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 7:39 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023 Spoilers: Who Gets Engaged? Reality Steve Also Reveals Who Self-Eliminates

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023 Spoilers: Who Gets Engaged? Reality Steve Also Reveals Who Self-Eliminates

We’re more than halfway through the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, but if you can’t wait until the end, spoilers have already been revealed about what happens in the finale.

The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise has been airing on ABC on Thursday nights following The Golden Bachelor.

The season finale is scheduled to air on December 7 and two couples are reportedly going to get engaged, while another couple will leave the island together without getting engaged.

Reality Steve, the blogger known for having all the inside details about Bachelor Nation, has also revealed some contestants who will self-eliminate in the coming weeks.

Browse through the slideshow for all the major spoilers you need to know…

Photos: ABC
