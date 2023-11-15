Carey Mulligan Says Bradley Cooper Used a Full Dialect a Year Before Filming 'Maestro'

Carey Mulligan is opening up about her experience filming Bradley Cooper‘s Maestro.

The 38-year-old actress discussed the experience in the latest issue of Variety, out now.

The love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

During the conversation, she spoke about how the actors prepared, her experience filming, and much more.

Click through to find out what Carey Mulligan had to say…