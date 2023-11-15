Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 10:30 pm

Chris Pine & Ariana DeBose Celebrate 'Wish' With Coast-to-Coast Events! (Photos)

Chris Pine & Ariana DeBose Celebrate 'Wish' With Coast-to-Coast Events! (Photos)

Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose are celebrating the release of their new film, Wish!

The actors attended events on the East and West coasts of the United States to promote the Disney animated movie.

First, Chris and Ariana joined filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho, and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones at a Walt Disney Animation Studios photocall on Friday (November 10).

On Saturday (November 11), Ariana gave a surprise performance of “This Wish” in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle at Disneyland.

Lastly, Chris, Ariana, and Victor Garber attended a special screening of Wish on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.

Check out the trailer for the movie here!

Wish opens in theaters on Friday, November 22.

Watch the full clip of Ariana DeBose’s performance, and browse through the gallery for more photos from the events…
Just Jared on Facebook
wish events chris ariana01
wish events chris ariana02
wish events chris ariana03
wish events chris ariana04
wish events chris ariana05
wish events chris ariana06
wish events chris ariana07
wish events chris ariana08
wish events chris ariana09
wish events chris ariana10
wish events chris ariana11
wish events chris ariana12
wish events chris ariana13
wish events chris ariana14
wish events chris ariana15
wish events chris ariana16
wish events chris ariana17
wish events chris ariana18
wish events chris ariana19
wish events chris ariana20
wish events chris ariana21
wish events chris ariana22
wish events chris ariana23
wish events chris ariana24
wish events chris ariana25
wish events chris ariana26
wish events chris ariana27
wish events chris ariana28
wish events chris ariana29
wish events chris ariana30
wish events chris ariana31
wish events chris ariana32
wish events chris ariana33
wish events chris ariana34
wish events chris ariana35

Photos: Walt Disney Studios
Posted to: Ariana Debose, Chris Buck, Chris Pine, Disney, Jennifer Lee, Victor Garber, Wish

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images