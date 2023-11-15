Chris Pine & Ariana DeBose Celebrate 'Wish' With Coast-to-Coast Events! (Photos)

Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose are celebrating the release of their new film, Wish!

The actors attended events on the East and West coasts of the United States to promote the Disney animated movie.

First, Chris and Ariana joined filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho, and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones at a Walt Disney Animation Studios photocall on Friday (November 10).

On Saturday (November 11), Ariana gave a surprise performance of “This Wish” in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle at Disneyland.

Lastly, Chris, Ariana, and Victor Garber attended a special screening of Wish on Wednesday (November 15) in New York City.

Check out the trailer for the movie here!

Wish opens in theaters on Friday, November 22.

Watch the full clip of Ariana DeBose’s performance, and browse through the gallery for more photos from the events…