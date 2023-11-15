Dolly Parton Reveals Why Husband Carl Doesn't Make Public Appearances & Which Song of Hers He Doesn't Like

Dolly Parton is sharing some rare comments about her husband, Carl Dean.

The 77-year-old music icon spoke out on the final episode of What Would Dolly Do? Radio on Apple Music 1 about her new album Rockstar, as well as her private life.

Tune in and listen to the episode in-full this Friday (November 17) at 5 p.m. ET or anytime on-demand right here. What Would Dolly Do? Radio is also available on Apple Podcasts.

Dolly Parton’s new album Rockstar is out everywhere on Friday (November 17) as well.

Click through to find out what she had to say about her album, her husband and much more…