Formula 1 Star Carlos Sainz Accidentally Breaks Trophy Celebrating Netflix Cup Victory with Justin Thomas (Video)

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas picked up the win at the first ever Netflix Cup at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday night (November 14) in Las Vegas.

The Formula 1 driver and the golf pro were paired up as a team in the inaugural competition ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Netflix Cup was the first ever live sports event on Netflix, and if you missed it, you can still stream it now on the platform.

Following Carlos and Justin‘s victory, the two celebrated with champagne and held the big trophy up high. However, at one point, Carlos‘ hand slipped and he dropped the Netflix Cup!

While he tried to catch it, the trophy landed on the ground next to the platform he was standing on, and broke into multiple pieces. He then stood there with his hands on his head in disbelief at what just happened.

This upcoming Saturday, November 18th, Carlos will be driving in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be taking place on the Las Vegas strip and surrounding streets.

Carlos Sainz really broke the cup 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/bpcEgZ77Ki — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 15, 2023

