Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 12:25 am

Formula 1 Star Carlos Sainz Accidentally Breaks Trophy Celebrating Netflix Cup Victory with Justin Thomas (Video)

Formula 1 Star Carlos Sainz Accidentally Breaks Trophy Celebrating Netflix Cup Victory with Justin Thomas (Video)

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas picked up the win at the first ever Netflix Cup at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday night (November 14) in Las Vegas.

The Formula 1 driver and the golf pro were paired up as a team in the inaugural competition ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Netflix Cup was the first ever live sports event on Netflix, and if you missed it, you can still stream it now on the platform.

Following Carlos and Justin‘s victory, the two celebrated with champagne and held the big trophy up high. However, at one point, Carlos‘ hand slipped and he dropped the Netflix Cup!

Watch the video inside…

While he tried to catch it, the trophy landed on the ground next to the platform he was standing on, and broke into multiple pieces. He then stood there with his hands on his head in disbelief at what just happened.

Check out video below!

This upcoming Saturday, November 18th, Carlos will be driving in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be taking place on the Las Vegas strip and surrounding streets.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas at the Netflix Cup…
Just Jared on Facebook
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 01
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 02
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 03
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 04
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 05
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 06
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 07
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 08
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 09
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 10
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 11
f1 driver carlos sainz drops breaks netflix cup trophy after winning with justin thomas 12

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Carlos Sainz, F1, Formula One, Golf, Justin Thomas, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images