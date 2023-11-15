Jason Momoa Dances Pants-Less in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo - Watch Now!

Jason Momoa is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig!

The 44-year-old Aquaman actor will be hosting SNL on November 18, with musical guest Tate McRae.

This week’s gig marks Jason‘s second time hosting NBC’s late night show, as he headlined SNL on December 8, 2018.

In a promo video released on Wednesday (November 15), Jason flashed back to his first time hosting SNL, before stating, “I’m back, baby.”

The Fast X star was then revealed to be pants-less as he danced in slow motion.

SNL cast member Ego Nwodim interrupted Jason, saying, “We love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear. This is a workplace.”

Jason replied, “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants.” When Ego asked him to put on some clothes, Jason said, “no chance,” and continued to dance.

Watch Jason Momoa’s SNL promo video below…