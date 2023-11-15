Joe Jonas Debuts New Chest Tattoo In Honor of His 2 Daughters

Joe Jonas showed off some fresh new ink at a concert this week!

The 34-year-old musician debuted a sweet tribute to his two young daughters – Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 – at the Jonas Brothers concert on Tuesday (November 14) in Edmonton, AB.

While it seems the singer just got a handful of new tats, the one that sticks out the most is the one at the top of his freshly shaved chest.

While wearing a tank top during the Tuesday night concert, two dates could be seen tattooed on his chest, just below his neck.

“07.05.22 x 07.22.20,” that tat reads. These are the birth dates of both of his girls!

Jonas Brothers fans also noticed a few more seemingly new tattoos on the singer.

On one arm, it appears as though he has a quote below his bicep. Joe‘s opposite arm also has a new tattoo, which looks to be a drawing of a girl, that seems like, as fans speculate, is a drawing from his eldest daughter Willa.

You can check out video of the new tattoos HERE and see photos HERE.

Joe has custody of his daughters again starting next Wednesday, November 22nd, through mid-December, as arranged through a temporary custody schedule with ex Sophie Turner.