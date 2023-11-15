Kim Kardashian Responds to Serena Williams Trolling Her, Talks Dating & Clears Up a Misconception About Her & Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian responded to a lot of questions about her online while participating in GQ’s “Actually Me” segment.

If you were unaware of what the segment entailed, celebrities make social media accounts and go on them to respond to fans in the comments section on various posts. Kim spilled some tea during her time in front of the camera.

The 43-year-old mogul notably cleared up a misconception about her relationship with Paris Hilton. She also directly responded to tennis legend Serena Williams, who jokingly trolled Kim over her form on the tennis court.

Elsewhere, Kim answered a question about her love life and cleared up a major misconception about the diamond earring she lost while on vacation during the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways…