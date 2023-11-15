Macaulay Culkin to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Macaulay Culkin is achieving a major Hollywood milestone!

The 43-year-old actor, best known for his starring role in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, will get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Keep reading to find out more…

Macaulay will be honored with the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, the organization announced on its Instagram page on Wednesday (November 15).

The actor’s star is in the category of Motion Pictures.

Additionally, it was announced that emcee Steve Nissen will be joined by Catherine O’Hara and Natasha Lyonne, who will take part in the ceremony as speakers.

Catherine notably played the mother of Macaulay‘s character in both of his Home Alone films, while Natasha was his co-star in 2003′s Party Monster.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed on the Walk of Fame‘s official website.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its class of 2024, featuring 31 celebrities who will receive stars next year!