Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 12:04 pm

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Continue Here »

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

A series of huge revelations have been made about the day the late Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022.

If you aren’t aware, the day the Queen died, most of the royal family members quickly flew to be by her side at Balmoral, her residence in Scotland. Many of them were located in the London area, but King Charles and Princess Anne were able to say goodbye in person.

Now, Omid Scobie‘s new book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” is revealing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s version of events that day as he tried to make it to Scotland in time to say goodbye to his beloved grandmother.

Keep reading for all of the revelations…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, King Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images