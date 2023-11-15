Patrick Mahomes Has Worn Same Pair of Underwear for Every Chiefs Game, Reveals If He Washes THem

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confirming a rumor about his game day superstition…he has worn the same pair of red underwear every game of his career.

The revelation was actually made earlier this year by former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, who shared on an ESPN podcast, “There’s things that I’ve seen that nobody else has seen.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter responded, “So he signs this half a billion dollar contract and he’s still wearing the same pair of underwear throughout his entire career?”

Well, on Monday (November 13), Peyton and Eli Manning asked Patrick about this superstition on the ManningCast, which airs during the Monday Night Football game.

Patrick said about the underwear, “First, my wife Brittany got them for me. So I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them. At the same time, I threw them on that first season [in 2017], we had a pretty good season that season.”

About if he washes the underwear between games, he said, “I mean if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them, you know? I’ve just got to keep it rolling. As long as we’re winning, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

He did say they will get laundered “once in a while.”

