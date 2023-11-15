Pedro Pascal Starring in MCU's 'Fantastic Four'? Casting Rumors Emerge for Reed Richards Role!

Pedro Pascal is reportedly eyeing to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Fantastic Four!

The 48-year-old The Last of Us actor is the latest star to be in talks for the leading role of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, according to THR.

Speculation has been swirling the casting for the upcoming film since it was announced, and Pedro‘s name was brought up this week, from an original report by journalist Daniel Richtman on his Patreon.

Pedro is no stranger to big franchise roles, with starring in the adaptation of video game, The Last of Us, as well as in another Disney franchise, Star Wars, in the series The Mandalorian.

Production on Fantastic Four is looking to take place in 2024, with a release date tentatively in May 2025. Scheduling looks to be last hurdle to get Pedro signed on, as it will have to work around The Last of Us season two and Gladiator 2.

WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman will direct.

