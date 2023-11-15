Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, & 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Cast Stun at NYC Premiere (Photos)

The cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is hitting the red carpet in the Big Apple!

The premiere for the Hunger Games prequel was held on Wednesday (November 13) at the Metrograph in New York City, just two days after the actors attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Peter Dinklage looked stunning as they posed for photos together.

Director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson were also present at the event.

Hunter wore a fabulous Marni mini dress adorned with hand-painted flowers, while Rachel donned a gorgeous blue sleeveless dress.

Tom, Josh, and Peter kept their attire simple and classy!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters this Friday, November 17.

Find out what critics are saying about the movie!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes New York premiere…