Wed, 15 November 2023 at 3:33 pm

Robert Pattinson Slept on an Inflatable Boat When He Was Starting Out in Hollywood

Robert Pattinson Slept on an Inflatable Boat When He Was Starting Out in Hollywood

Robert Pattinson is sharing tales from the start of his stardom.

The 37-year-old Twilight alum revealed that he once spent a time sleeping on an inflatable boat.

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table,” he told Architectural Digest. “I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The revelation comes after it was revealed that he designed his first sofa alongside designer Nicole Gordon, who decorated two of his homes. After wrapping 2022′s The Batman, he started the designs.

“I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way,” he said.

“They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.”

The sofa is on display at antique furniture store JF Chen in Los Angeles, which is selling a limited edition of made-to-order pieces.

Photos: Getty
