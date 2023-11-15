Wed, 15 November 2023 at 7:48 pm
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Initial Reaction to Booking Opening Act Spot on The Eras Tour
- Sabrina Carpenter is revealing how she felt when she found out she booked Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour – Just Jared Jr
- The Office showrunner reacts to rumors of a reboot – Celebitchy
- There was a mini Shameless reunion! – Popsugar
- Sydney Sweeney opens up about sister-like bond with Euphoria co-star – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Sabrina Carpenter