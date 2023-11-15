'Superman: Legacy' Casting Update: María Gabriela de Faría Joins In Villain Role

The cast of the upcoming Superman: Legacy film is shaping up with the new addition of María Gabriela de Faíra!

The 31-year-old Venezuelan actress was just announced to be joining the cast as the villainous character, The Engineer, Deadline reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the site, María is playing Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, who was first introduced in 1999.

The character’s powers “stem from nanotechnology built into her body,” and she’s the second character to assume the mantel of The Engineer.

This is the first villain role announced for the upcoming Superman film, which, according to writer and director James Gunn, is the “true beginning” of the new DCU.

DC Studios’ Co-CEO Peter Safran has confirmed that the film is not an origin story, and it “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness as old-fashioned.”

In case you missed it, find out who is playing Metamorpho, and find out the rest of the cast that has been announced so far.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters in July 2025.

María Gabriela de Faría is best known for roles in the shows Deadly Class, Animal Control and The Moodys, as well as starring as Franky in Nickelodeon Latin America’s Yo So Franky!

On the film side, she has appeared in The Duel, alongside Dylan Sprouse, and The Exorcism of God.