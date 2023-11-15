Taylor Swift 'Wasn't Too Happy' About Postponing 'Eras' Tour Stop in Buenos Aires, Travis Kelce Reveals

Travis Kelce is revealing Taylor Swift‘s reaction to having to postpone one of her Eras tour shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Friday (November 10), the 33-year-old superstar was forced to postpone her show due to weather. It was rescheduled for that Sunday (November 12).

“She wasn’t too happy about it obviously, she kind of prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that. But when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium you gotta do what you gotta do,” Travis said during the newest episode of the New Heights podcast.

He then clarified, “It wasn’t canceled, it was postponed as she noted, and you know what, I think everybody was accommodated for whoever missed on Friday to go on Sunday. And sure enough, I think it ended up being perfect, everybody got to go.”

Thankfully, Travis did get to go down to South America to see Taylor perform. We rounded up everything you need to know about their weekend in Argentina!