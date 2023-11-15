Travis Kelce Explains Why He Wasn't In Sexiest Man Alive Issue with Brother Jason

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce was named one of People‘s Sexiest Men Alive in their recent cover story, but his brother Travis, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, was not.

Fans wondered why Travis wasn’t featured alongside his brother.

“Initially you were supposed to be up there with me, but you declined it,” Jason said on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday (November 15).

Travis responded, “There’s no way. How do you decline it?”

“I don’t know! But apparently you guys found a way to decline it,” Jason said, seemingly referring to Travis and his PR team.

“I didn’t get a call,” Travis responded.

“They called me and said it would be me and you,” Jason then said.

Travis then called “bullsh-t” on it. So there you have it!