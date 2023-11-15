Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 1:13 pm

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Wasn't In Sexiest Man Alive Issue with Brother Jason

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Wasn't In Sexiest Man Alive Issue with Brother Jason

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce was named one of People‘s Sexiest Men Alive in their recent cover story, but his brother Travis, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, was not.

Fans wondered why Travis wasn’t featured alongside his brother.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Initially you were supposed to be up there with me, but you declined it,” Jason said on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday (November 15).

Travis responded, “There’s no way. How do you decline it?”

“I don’t know! But apparently you guys found a way to decline it,” Jason said, seemingly referring to Travis and his PR team.

“I didn’t get a call,” Travis responded.

“They called me and said it would be me and you,” Jason then said.

Travis then called “bullsh-t” on it. So there you have it!
