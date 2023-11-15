Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Travis Kelce is speaking out for the first time about Taylor Swift‘s “Karma” lyric change!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the headline-making change during his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, following his attendance of his girlfriend’s Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend.

If you didn’t know, Taylor changed the lyrics of “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” referring to her now-boyfriend Travis.

“How does it feel to officially be The Guy on the Chiefs?” Jason asked.

“Ha! You mean karma? I had no clue. I mean, I might have had a little bit of a clue. Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like ‘oh…she really just said that, alright,’” he explained.

“You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging…Scott’s over here looking for a high five,” Jason pointed out.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” Travis said. “I never miss a high five too. Big high five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

Jason pointed out that Taylor‘s dad was wearing a Chiefs lanyard, to which Travis said: “Got him over to the good side, baby. One by one, getting all the good ones to come over.”

“I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him,” he added. “Maybe, who knows. He’s a huge football guy!”

He also weighed in on the show: “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little more to enjoy it for. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it,” adding that Jason needs to come to a concert.

“It’ll absolutely blow you away.”

Watch the full discussion…