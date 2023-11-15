Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Resurface, & Swifties Have Some Thoughts!

Travis Kelce‘s tweets of yesteryear are reappearing, and Taylor Swift‘s fans are having a field day with some of them!

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has been using X (formerly Twitter) for years now. This week, some of his posts from back in 2010 and even earlier popped up.

Resurfaced tweets aren’t always a good thing, but Travis doesn’t seem to have too much to worry about.

Find out which of Travis Kelce’s old tweets are going viral…

Travis‘ resurfaced tweets seem to mostly be wholesome.

“I just gave a squirle[sic] a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it,” he wrote in one from 2011. “I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

Another reads, “D-mn…..smh a gurl just called me a c-nt….never been called a c-nt by a gurl hahahahaha that s-it was too funny.”

“The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary[sic],” he wrote in 2010.

Many of Taylor‘s fans seem to love the unproblematic posts, and plenty of them had jokes about the situation.

“Travis Kelce waking up to notifications on his 2011 tweets just to realize he’s not being cancelled but admired for his fascination with squirles,” one fan wrote, including a snippet from The Boys.

Another included a clip from Easy A that jokes about people who tweet about the most mundane moments of their day. “All of Travis Kelce‘s old tweets,” they added.

“im dying at travis kelce’s old tweets 😭 it’s giving victorious status updates,” yet another person decided.

Check out some of the tweets below with more reactions from Swifties….

im dying at travis kelce’s old tweets 😭 it’s giving victorious status updates pic.twitter.com/j1KJCtesLc — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) November 16, 2023

At this point, Travis does not appear to have replied to his viral status. However, we’ll let you know if he does!

The NFL star had a busy weekend with Taylor in Argentina. He flew in to catch one of his girlfriend’s Eras Tour performances.

Fans captured so many sweet moments from the show. See what Travis had to say about one moment.