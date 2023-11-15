'What If' Season 2 Trailer Drops, Return of Several Fan Favorite Marvel Characters Confirmed - Watch Now!

The trailer for season two of What If…? has dropped!

Here’s the synopsis: Season two of “What If…?” continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments.

This season will feature characters including Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.

Variety reports that the returning voice cast includes Hayley Atwell (voicing Captain Carter), Lake Bell (voicing Black Widow), Josh Keaton (voicing Captain America) and Jeffrey Wright (voicing The Watcher).

Last season, a slew of MCU stars returned including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

This year, Disney+ will drop an episode every day for nine days beginning on December 22.