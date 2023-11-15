Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change &amp; Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed &amp; More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 1:56 pm

'What If' Season 2 Trailer Drops, Return of Several Fan Favorite Marvel Characters Confirmed - Watch Now!

'What If' Season 2 Trailer Drops, Return of Several Fan Favorite Marvel Characters Confirmed - Watch Now!

The trailer for season two of What If…? has dropped!

Here’s the synopsis: Season two of “What If…?” continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments.

This season will feature characters including Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan.

Keep reading to find out more…

Variety reports that the returning voice cast includes Hayley Atwell (voicing Captain Carter), Lake Bell (voicing Black Widow), Josh Keaton (voicing Captain America) and Jeffrey Wright (voicing The Watcher).

Last season, a slew of MCU stars returned including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

This year, Disney+ will drop an episode every day for nine days beginning on December 22.
Photos: Marvel/Disney+
What If

Getty Images