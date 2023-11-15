Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 3:34 pm

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend? Jaime Taylor Is His Last Known Partner!

Lamar Jackson has been lighting it up this season as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, but many have been wondering about his personal dating life.

Specifically, if he has a girlfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…

Well, Lamar has remained tight lipped on his love life in recent years. We know he welcomed a daughter, Milan, in 2021 and has shown her off on his social media.

We also know that in 2019, he was dating Jaime Taylor.

She was interviewed by the Ravens as part of a profile on the QB.

She shared with the Ravens, “He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

It’s unclear if Jaime and Lamar are still seeing each other as she does not appear to be active on any public social media. We will update if there’s any new developments on Lamar‘s dating life.

If you missed it, find out why Lamar went viral in 2020 for what fans thought was an on-field bathroom emergency.
