Who Is Matt Rife's Girlfriend? Everthing He's Said About Jessica Lord

Matt Rife is one of the most popular comedians around these days and his new Netflix special is going to help make his star rise even higher.

The 28-year-old comedian is both successful in his career and his love life right now as he’s going strong with new girlfriend Jessica Lord.

Matt confirmed his relationship status back in August 2023 and the couple recently made their red carpet debut at an event in New York City.

So, what do you need to know about Jessica? And what has Matt said about her?

Keep reading to find out more…

Jessica is a British actress and dancer who grew up in Canada.

“I actually spent most of my childhood in Canada so I feel like I’ve got the Canadian intonation but still with the northern vowels,” Jessica told her followers in a TikTok video. “I was really close with my family and still am really close with my family and when I was filming in Europe, I would go and visit my family in the U.K. I never lost my roots but I definitely don’t think it’s as thick as it would be if I was still there of course.”

Jessica is featured in the Hulu drama Find Me in Paris.

What has Matt said? He addressed his relationship status in a new interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

“I have a girlfriend,” he said, when crudely asked if he was “drowning in p-ssy” as the result of his newfound fame, adding that “a good part” of his audience knows about her.

“It’s an early relationship, about four or five months, but we’ve known each other for about a year and a half. She’s wonderful,” he continued, clarifying that she’s an actress.

When asked about whether she’s jealous with the attention Matt receives, he said she’s a very secure person. “She’s very smart. I love that. She’s never been insecure about the amount of attention that I get. She sees it the way I see it…a girl will yell out in the middle of a show like ‘f-ck me!’ or something wild…and a lot of girls would be like, ‘you have girls yelling out to you in the middle of the show?’” he continued. “I get off stage, she goes what the f-ck’s that girl’s problem? That’s so annoying, you’re in the middle of trying out this new bit that I know you’ve been working so hard for, now she ruined the entire f-cking thing.”

“She’s very calming and understanding which is what I love so much about our relationship,” he added.

Matt told People that Jessica helps keep him grounded.

“She forces me to take personal time, obviously, and I love that,” he said. “Whenever she’s like, ‘Can we have tomorrow for ourselves?’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I would love to have that.’ She’s the most concerned about my sleep problem. She’s always making sure I’m eating that day and making sure I get my work done so that I can have the free time.”

Matt has joked about Jessica on stage and he says “she loves it. She’s British, so she has like the best sense of humor.”

In Matt‘s Netflix special, he talks about “girly” tropes like astrology and crystals and Vogue asked if she’s into those things.

“No, no. She’s not into crystals or astrology or anything like that—thank God. That would have been the biggest red flag,” he said.

Here’s what Matt had to say about comedy being harder for physically attractive people.