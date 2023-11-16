9 Actors Were in the Running for Edward in 'Twilight' Before Robert Pattinson (Including Several Eventual Costars!)

Robert Pattinson had already established himself as an emerging talent in Hollywood with his portrayal of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise before he was cast as Edward Cullen in Twilight. That turned him into a mega-star.

He played the lead, sparkling vampire in the blockbuster adaptations of author Stephenie Meyer‘s beloved novels. However, we have since learned that he faced some stiff competition to book his starring role alongside Kristen Stewart.

Thousands of actors auditioned for the role, but a much smaller list of frontrunners and A-listers who were considered has been revealed. It includes a Schitt’s Creek star, several actors who booked other roles in Twilight and someone who admitted that they later regretted their audition.

It also includes Stephenie‘s first choice for Edward, who only learned that he was in the running years after the fact!

Who all was up for the star-making role? We pulled together a handy list and everything the actors have said about their auditions.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of Robert Pattinson’s biggest competition for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight…