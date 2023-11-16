Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

'The Crown' Season 6 Reviews Might Not Be What You're Expecting...

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 11:32 am

9 Other Stars Auditioned for Jennifer Lawrence's Role of Katniss Everdeen in 'Hunger Games'

Can you believe it has been over a decade since The Hunger Games was initially released in theaters, and can you imagine a world where Jennifer Lawrence did not star as Katniss Everdeen!?

Lots of other famous faces auditioned for the role in the movies and you may be surprised by some of the names on this list. Jennifer was 20 years old when she was cast in the lead role.

In total, there were four films in the Hunger Games franchise and they were all released between 2012 and 2015. Jennifer starred in all four films alongside Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

Keep reading to see the nine other actresses who auditioned for Katniss Everdeen…

Hailee Steinfeld Photo

Hailee Steinfeld

Shailene Woodley Photo

Shailene Woodley

Chloe Moretz Photo

Chloe Moretz

Saoirse Ronan Photo

Saoirse Ronan

Emma roberts Photo

Emma Roberts

Abigail Breslin Photo

Abigail Breslin

Kaya Scodelario Photo

Kaya Scodelario

Emily Browning Photo

Emily Browning

Lyndsy Fonseca Photo

Lyndsy Fonseca

If you didn’t see, find out who named Jennifer Lawrence as their worst on-screen kiss ever (and why.)

(All info via EW)
Getty Images