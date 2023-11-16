Anne Hathaway & Thomasin McKenzie Promote Their Movie 'Eileen' at NYC Screening!

Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie are getting ready for the release of their movie Eileen!

The co-stars stepped out for the special screening of their movie on Wednesday (November 15) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Anne and Thomasin were joined by co-star Marin Ireland, as well as director William Oldroyd, as well as writer/producers Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel.

Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

The movie is based on Ottessa‘s 2015 debut novel, which was shortlisted for the 2016 Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award, and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for debut fiction.

Eileen hits theaters in limited release on December 1 and everywhere on December 8.

Watch the trailer now!