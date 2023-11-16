Chris Pine Reveals Something He Was Nervous About Doing Alongside Ariana DeBose in Their Movie 'Wish'

Chris Pine is opening up about working with Ariana DeBose on their new Disney movie Wish.

The 43-year-old actor is bringing the villain to life in the animated movie, which premieres on November 22.

In a recent interview, Chris revealed something about the movie that made him nervous, and it involved Ariana!

Speaking with ET, Chris explained that he had some nerves about singing in the movie.

“It’s just not something I do on a daily,” he explained. “When you’re singing opposite Ariana… it’s a big deal.”

Ariana was quick to chime in and make it clear that her costar had nothing to be worried about.

“He can sing! He can absolutely sing,” she said. “When I found out that I was cast in this film, I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, did you see him in Into The Woods? …I think Chris is one of those examples of not understanding just how talented he is.”

She’s excited for fans to get a taste of him in the movie, saying, “I love the sound of his voice, the way that he molds words. He is a delicious villain. You know people are going to love to hate him, and I just love watching him work.”

