Donald Glover & Maya Erskine's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video

We’re getting a first look at the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series!

Prime Video has debuted the first photos of the upcoming series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine and also announced when all of the episodes will be released.

The series – which Donald co-created with Francesca Sloane – is a re-imagining of the 2005 movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In this new version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John (Glover) and Jane Smith (Erskine). Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

Originally, a different actress was originally set to star as Jane Smith, but she dropped out and Maya replaced her.

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will debut on Prime Video on February 4, 2024.

