'Frozen 4' Is in The Works, Along With 'Frozen 3'!

The Frozen universe is expanding!

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed on Thursday (November 16) that Frozen 4 is already in the works, along with the previously announced Frozen 3.

“‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too,” he teased during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. Jen Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Keep reading to find out more…

There are almost no details about the upcoming third film, except that original stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad have all confirmed that they will be returning.

Find out which Disney sequels were also confirmed!