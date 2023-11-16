Here's How Prince Harry Is Reportedly Reacting to 'The Crown' Final Season Featuring His Mother Princess Diana's Death

There are new reports regarding Prince Harry and his reaction to The Crown.

The Netflix hit royal series is about to debut its sixth and final season, largely centered around his mother Princess Diana’s final moments before her untimely death.

The 39-year-old royal has reportedly “distanced himself” from a claim that he would watch the final season.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex told Deadline that he would not stream the final season, due to the “sensitive nature” of its content.

However, the outlet notes that Prince Harry has no ill feelings towards The Crown’s creators or Netflix about the direction of Season 6. He was not consulted over the show and had no advanced sight of episodes, according to the report.

The report comes after The Daily Telegraph claimed Prince Harry would be tuning in, having seem previous seasons of The Crown.

Prince Harry has admitted to watching the series in the past.

