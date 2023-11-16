Hunter Schafer Reveals Why Her 'Hunger Games' Prequel Role Was a Challenge

Hunter Schafer is describing the challenges of her role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In the Hunger Games prequel, directed by Francis Lawrence, Hunter plays Tigris, the loyal cousin of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

At the film’s New York premiere on Wednesday (November 15), the 24-year-old actress spoke about what she found most difficult while portraying Tigris in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“Tigris kind of feels like the first character piece I’ve really done that’s not like a teenage girl who is kind of like one step away from who I am,” Hunter told ET. “It was like a challenge for me.”

Hunter is best known for playing Jules Vaughn in the popular HBO series Euphoria. A far cry from a simple high-school girl, Tigris is a fashion designer in her 20s.

Although Hunter added that she’s “still new to acting,” the star has a number of projects on her upcoming slate – among which are the horror film Cuckoo and Mother Mary, slated to release in 2024.

