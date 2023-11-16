Is There a 'Thanksgiving' (2023) Movie End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new horror movie Thanksgiving is now in theaters and it has been getting rave reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% at the time this post was published.

If the movie does well at the box office, it’ll likely become a new horror franchise from director Eli Roth.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Thanksgiving?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Thanksgiving, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

If you do stay for the very end of the credits roll, there IS something to watch though. A blooper clip is played when the credits end!

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?”

